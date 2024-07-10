Undefeated boxer Shakur Stevenson has expressed interest in a possible deal with Mayweather Promotions
Shakur Stevenson's unanimous decision victory over Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday wasn't just a successful title defense, it marked the end of his era with Top Rank. After voicing frustrations with his previous promoter, Stevenson has become a free agent, ready to explore all options for the next phase of his career. Among the potential suitors is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who runs Mayweather Promotions. This opens the door for a fascinating partnership between a rising star and a retired champion.
“It’s OVER, take the L out of Lover..They proved to the world numerous of times they can’t help a black fighter turn to a superstar now watch how much I go up without em,” posted Stevenson on his X page.
In a bout that displayed his abilities and perhaps showed why Top Rank isn't making much effort to retain him, Shakur Stevenson defended his WBC lightweight title with a technically proficient yet ultimately underwhelming performance against Artem Harutyunyan. Stevenson won by unanimous decision but seldom threatened to end the fight early on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
“The hate come with this sh*t! You move around the ring you a track star you walk em down & beat him up they yell “but you ain’t get the KO” it’s always something’ can’t make everyone happy! But I’m happy! Congrats Shakur on to next and keep building!” said Claressa Shields to Stevenson after the match on X.
Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) started to find his range in the third and fourth rounds. By the fifth, he increased the pressure, landing a two-punch combination to the head before targeting the body.
“It’s kind of hard to prove [you’re that guy] when you don’t have a fighter who’s trying to fight back. I’ve got to cut off the ring a little bit more,” Stevenson remarked in media reports
Stevenson acknowledged his disappointment with Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis potentially facing each other, leaving him without a clear path towards a high-profile fight. Despite this setback, he remains committed to training and staying ready for future opportunities
“I love boxing. But if they don’t want to fight me, I’ll stay in the gym and keep busy,” he added.