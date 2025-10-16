Boxing Fans Dispute Claressa Shields' Terence Crawford And Shakur Stevenson Claim
Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson are two of the best fighters in the world at the moment. 'Bud' Crawford is 42-0-0 with 31 KOs and is coming off the biggest win of his career against Canelo Alvarez.
Stevenson, meanwhile, is 24-0-0 with 11 KOs and recently put on a masterclass against William Zepeda.
Many consider him to be a modern-day Floyd Mayweather due to his exceptional defensive skills, and Stevenson has the potential to become an all-time great if his career continues to unfold as it has so far.
Claressa Shields recently made a bold claim, saying Stevenson and Crawford are the only two fighters ready to take on all-comers. When the co-host reminded Shields of Devin Haney, she agreed to add him to the list. Fans, though, have taken to social media to dispute her claim.
Fans call out Claressa Shields for her latest comments
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are disputing Shields' comments as @Anti_SLOBB wrote: ""Shakur hasn’t fought anyone his resume is mid 😂"
@GreatChefBoxing thinks Naoya Inoue is the only boxer who would stand across anyone. "Inoue is the ONLY fighter in boxing willing to fight anyone."
@M_A_N_ofLetters thinks Crawford and Stevenson ducks opponents as he wrote, "Bud ducks fighters all the time and cherry picks. Same with Shakur. Devin's the only one actually willing to fight most of the time."
@EricsElectrons noted that Oleksandr Usyk and Inoue deserve mention, writing, "Inoue and Usyk should be up there as well. They both take all challengers."
@marvgoathero wrote: "Hilariously wrong."
@damncindypeach went hard on Shields, claiming, "She need to stfu. Ya last fight wasnt good and you almost lost."
@JimBrown305305 is on the same page, noting, "Well tell bud to fight boots , bivol or benevidez at 168. Tell shakur to fight Frank Martin , Schofield, Matias , Keyshawn. I guarantee they do not and their resume prove it."
@moneymane7772 thinks Stevenson shouldn't be mentioned ahead of Ryan Garcia, writing, "I like Shakur but wtf having Shakur on this list over Ryan Garcia is fan boy stuff."
@wanted4drank noted Haney is the only one who is up for anybody, not the other two. "Shakur literally got another American Olympian his size as his best friend when our medalist always fought each other throughout boxing history. Not to mention all his other friends & Bud not fighting boots and its fighters he said he won’t fight. Now Devin will fight anybody"
How do Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson's resumes stack up?
Crawford is one of the most accomplished boxers in the history of the sports. There is a debate over his level of opponents, but the Canelo win should erase those. He has big names like Shawn Porter, Errol Spence Jr, Amir Khan, Canelo, and more on his record.
As for Stevenson, William Zepeda is likely the best name on his record as he is yet to fight a superstar. Opponents like Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and more could help add more substance to his record and further elevate his position as a modern day great.
