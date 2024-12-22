US Heavyweight Kevin Johnson Now Switches Allegiances: Joins Russian Military
By Isaac Nyamungu
Johnson, who has encountered a whole pack of who is who in the boxing arena during his long career. He fell to 36-22-2, Petrovsky, in August last year. Petrovsky had an ornamented amateur career with him achieving a gold medal at the 2021 AIBA World Championships, is now 6-0 and he is being moved fast as a pro.
During his long prolific career, Johnson has faced off in the ring with the likes of Vitali Klitschko (against whom he challenged for the WBC heavyweight title in 2009, losing an askew decision), Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Daniel Dubois, Filip Hrgovic, Derek Chisora, and other big names.
“I am 100 percent, no joke, 100 percent Russian,” said Johnson to reporters in Moscow. “I am looking to move here to Moscow and become a full resident here to pursue my career,” he said after a match with Petrovsky.
Former American heavyweight Kevin Johnson, now Kevin Vladimirovich, will sever ties totally with his birth country after decamping to Russia.
Johnson turned pro in 2002. After only three bouts the lanky counterpuncher was thrown in with a reigning Olympian in Timur Ibragimov, who already had 13 triumphs. To the great amazement of the audience, Johnson held Ibragimov to a draw. Three contests later in 2004 he handily thrashed well-known club-fighter Robert Wiggins, who was 19–3–1 at the time. After being somewhat inactive in 2005 he had another good victory over a club-fighter in Robert Hawkins 2006 against whom he attained a shutout decision. He was regarded by some as America's best heavyweight prospect largely to his overriding jab
Russian boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov confirmed the news of his defection as Vladimirovich targets to continue his boxing career.
‘Kingpin’ opted to relocate to Russia permanently after boxing in the region last summer. He made the declaration instantly after he lost a match.
“I would like to say to the President, the honorable Vladimir Putin, if you are watching this and if you are listening. I, Kevin Johnson, am looking to move here to Moscow,” he said last summer in press conference.
“I’m looking to become a full resident here to pursue my career. With your approval, I would like to apply for a Russian passport where Russia can be my home,” he added.
After a couple of months, Vladimirovich was offered a Russian passport.
“I thought they would give me a gun today. I was ready. Yes! Officer Vladimirovich. I am ready,” he said. “Putin in Russia is the President; he is the chief commander. He stands for his country!” he said while putting on Putin t-shirt.
Endorsing Russian Premier Vladimir Putin, Vladimirovich has made it challenging if he ever wanted to return to his homeland. His actions caused quite a stir among the citizens of the United States.
“This is the day I was reborn again. To pay the greatest compliment to President Vladimir Putin, I have decided to change my name. My name will now be Kevin Vladimirovich. Now I’m 100% Russian,” announced Johnson.