Usyk To Face Fury Again In Saudi Arabia
By Mohamed Bahaa
Organizers have announced that the undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Tyson Fury will meet on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a rematch of their bout earlier in May 2024.
In a thrilling fight held in Saudi Arabia's capital on May 19, Ukrainian boxer Usyk narrowly defeated British fighter Fury on points, becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion.
Usyk, who appeared small compared to his larger opponent, faced an onslaught in the middle of the bout but came back strong, destabilizing Fury before regaining his footing to secure the victory before the final count.
At 37 years old, Usyk became the first boxer to hold all four major heavyweight titles simultaneously and the first undisputed champion since the Lennox Lewis era ended in April 2000. After the fight, Usyk said he would grant Fury a quick rematch under the terms of their contract.
Usyk has joined legends such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, and Mike Tyson as a unified heavyweight champion, becoming the first since the boxing world recognized four belts in the third millennium.
British boxer Lennox Lewis was the last to hold the unified world title (three belts at that time), when he defeated American Evander Holyfield in 1999.
Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority Chairman, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced on X, "The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is now scheduled for December 21, 2024, during Riyadh Season."
He added, "The world will witness another historic bout. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy the fight."
Fury's promoter Frank Warren expressed confidence in the British boxer's ability to turn things around in the rematch.
Warren said, "I believe he can do it, and he believes he can... It was a battle of two halves. Tyson knows what he needs to do, and I'm sure Usyk knows it too. Both men were in an absolute war, and it took a lot out of them. It will be interesting to see who is affected more when it happens again."