Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream
One of the compelling fights to be made in the junior welterweight division right now is taking place on December 7, when Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) is putting his WBC interim world junior welterweight title on the line against Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs).
There's a case to be made that junior welterweight is the most star-studded division in all of boxing right now. And another star is entering the division in Roach, who is making his divisional debut against Pitbull in this bout, which is taking place in San Antonio, Texas.
This is arguably the most important fight of both boxers' respective careers. Pitbull has won two straight fights since his unexpected defeat against Jose Valenzuela in August of 2024, and will surely be looking to put Roach's lights out. Roach, on the other hand, is coming off a controversial draw against Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a bout that many believed Roach deserved to win.
Tank took a knee in the 9th round that was incorrectly not ruled a knockdown, and if the correct call was made, Roach would have secured the biggest victory of his life.
One would hope that Roach has put this draw decision in the rearview mirror, as he faces an extremely tough test on Saturday. Pitbull is perhaps the most powerful puncher Roach has ever faced and will be looking to walk him down and knock him out.
As for Roach, he's likely going to use his technique and speed advantage, bobbing and weaving in and out of range in hopes of frustrating Pitbull and getting him to make a defensive mistake, which Roach could capitalize on. While the clearest path to victory for Roach would be to win by points, don't put a stoppage past him if he can find Pitbull's chin.
Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Date
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Start Time
Start: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)
How to Watch Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach
Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Prelims on YouTube)
Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Location
Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas, USA
Cruz vs Roach Fight Card
Main Card
- Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) vs. Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs): WBC interim world junior welterweight title
- O'Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) vs. Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs): WBC world junior lightweight title
- Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) vs. Johan Gonzalez (36-4, 34 KOs): WBA world middleweight title
- Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs): interim WBC world middleweight title
Prelims
- Frank Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) vs. Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs): lightweight bout
- Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (31-5, 29 KOs): junior middleweight bout
- Luis Nunez (21-0, 14 KOs) vs. Hector Sosa (18-3, 9 KOs): junior featherweight bout
Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Betting Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Cruz +180/Roach -235
KO/TKO/DQ: Cruz +550/Roach +500
Decision: Cruz +350/Roach -130
Total Rounds 10.5: Over -450/Under +290
