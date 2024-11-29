“Usyk Will Win The Rematch. I Don’t See Any Chance For Tyson To Win,” Says Former World Champion Duke McKenzie
By Isaac Nyamungu
Duke McKenzie has issued a stern warning ahead of Tyson Fury’s highly expected second match against Oleksandr Usyk, indicating that the British heavyweight could undergo another loss if his present approach continues. Fury eyes to retaliate his first professional loss to Usyk in May in Riyadh. The two heavyweight giants will square off again in Saudi Arabia on December 21.
Tyson Fury has indicated that he's going to bulk up for the second match, with the 36-year-old maintaining he's aiming a knockout.
However, former world champion McKenzie, has advised the veteran against that tactic - asserting it won't be enough to trouble Usyk. In an interview video shared on his social media account, McKenzie believes that it will be an easy sail for Usyk.
"He [Fury] doesn't live, eat, walk, talk the sport but you're supposed to," said McKenzie.
"In-between fights are where fights are won and lost. We know Fury blows up, puts on a load of weight between fights and then he has got to get rid of all that weight again,” he added.
Nevertheless, Fury in a previous interview, had disclosed that his intention is to aim for a knockout win come December.
"It all depends on what I need to do on the night. I needed to get Wilder out of there or he got me out of there and that's the type of fight it had to be. It had to be a 50/50 gunsling with the biggest puncher in history or else he'd have chinned me in round nine,” said Fury.
"Going into the rematch with Usyk, it's going to be the same. I'm going to roll the dice and it's going to be you or me... best foot forward and swing away. I've never been afraid to get knocked spark out. I've always put it on the line every time," he continued.
"There's no secret! I'm going in there to knock you out because I don't think I'm going to get a decision no matter what I do. I don't think I'm going to get a boxing decision, so I'm going to have to take it out of the judges hands like I did in America that time and I've got to get him (Usyk) out of there. Hand on heart, I have to get him out of there to see victory," he added.
McKenzie believes that the biggest undoing for Fury is weight gain.
"Bigger and better isn't going to beat Usyk. It's really not. If he puts on more weight and thinks to himself 'I'm going to bully Usyk this time, I'm going to go in and walk him down, I'll be able to take his shots because I'm that much bigger', it's not going to work for him. He's going to be slower, he's going to be more predictable, he's going to get hit more and a lot sooner,” said McKenzie.
"Usyk wins the rematch all day long, I can't see how Tyson Fury beats him. He's not going to knock Usyk out. This guy is unbeaten, so you have to look for chinks in his armour. Has this guy got a bad engine? Does he get cut? Does he go down? Does he have to get up off the floor to win fights? Usyk doesn't have to do any of them, he's never shown a vulnerability," he added.