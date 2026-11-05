Vasiliy Lomachenko Signs Multi-Fight Deal for Boxing Return — Who's Next?

Vasiliy Lomachenko's return to boxing is now much more than just a rumor.

Since announcing his return plans, Lomachenko has been operating as a free agent while seeking a comeback fight. That search has since concluded with the Ukrainian returning to Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing.

Top Rank announced Lomachenko's new multi-fight deal on Thursday via social media. The co-promotional deal is in partnership with Lomachenko's company, Loma Power Promotions.

🇺🇦 LOMA IS BACK 🚨



The three-division world champion is coming out of retirement, joining #TopRank and Loma Power Promotions in a multi-year co-promotional deal. @VasylLomachenko will return in early 2027. pic.twitter.com/oH860tDftj — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 5, 2026

"Vasiliy is one of the most gifted fighters I've ever promoted, and I'm delighted he's returning to the ring," Arum said in a Top Rank press release. "He's accomplished so much, but he's determined to become undisputed. There's tremendous talent at super featherweight, and we're looking forward to working with Loma Power Promotions to put on some terrific fights."

Lomachenko initially announced his return plans on the day his last Top Rank contract expired. The timing seemingly allowed him to negotiate with other promotions, but he instead used the opportunity to ink a new deal with Arum.

The 38-year-old former three-division champion has not fought since May 2025, two months before he announced his retirement. He last fought George Kambosos Jr., whom he dismantled with an 11th-round TKO to win the IBF and IBO lightweight titles.

Lomachenko retired with an 18-3 record, though just 4-2 in his last six fights, including memorable losses to Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney. All three of the former champion's losses remain heavily debated to this day, allowing many to still view him as one of the best boxers in the 21st century.

Who will Vasiliy Lomachenko fight in his return?

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vasyl Lomachenko celebrates following the fight against Gamalier Rodriguez (not pictured) during their WBO featherweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Lomachenko has been the lineal champion in multiple divisions, he has yet to become undisputed, which is his definitive goal upon returning. 'Loma' fought at lightweight from 2018 to his retirement in 2024.

As one of the organization's former champions, Lomachenko could realistically find himself in an IBF lightweight title fight, with the title currently vacant. The fighter's undisputed pursuit would lead him into one of the three other champions — William Zepeda (WBC), Abdullah Mason (WBO) and Floyd Schofield Jr. (WBA).

However, Lomachenko has been heavily linked to a return fight at 130 pounds, where he once held the WBO title. His name has been connected to recent title challenger Charly Suarez for his initial return fight.

Lomachenko's impending return has already caught the attention of WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight champion O'Shaquie Foster. Fresh off a massive win over Emanuel Navarrete to launch himself into the pound-for-pound discussion, 'Shock' has shown significant interest in making his next defense against Lomachenko, who remains one of the biggest stars in boxing.