Floyd Mayweather Announces His Next Fight and its not Ryan Garcia

Floyd Mayweather has officially announced his next fight, and it is not the world title fight against Ryan Garcia many fans might have been expecting.

The former five-weight world champion has recently locked horns with Garcia, the current WBC welterweight champion, who most recently demolished Conor Benn in two rounds to defend his title, and seems to have verbally agreed to face the young star next year.

Garcia first addressed the potential super fight between the two on October 21, when he said on social media: "Trust me at first I thought this was bull***. But it’s real Floyd and I agreed to a fight.



"147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world. 50-0 vs The current champ."

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Mayweather last graced the canvas more than three years ago when he fought John Gotti III for a second time in an exhibition bout with no winner declared. He has since been inactive but was supposed to have two fights this year - one exhibition against Mike Zambidis in Greece and a professional rematch against Manny Pacquiao - but both were canceled due to contract disputes.

Mayweather announces his next opponent

If the undefeated boxing legend is to jump back in for a world title shot almost a decade after his last professional fight, then it would not be a surprise to see him have a warm-up fight before that. This is what Mayweather plans to do, announcing that he will take on Matty 'The Jedi' Floyd on December 19 in Thailand to knock off any ring rust.

The social media announcement was captioned: "This is a lil tune up before me and Ryan Garcia lock up Feb. 2027."

Garcia clearly caught wind of this fight happening before the announcement and posted what looked like a frustrated response to Mayweather putting their fight in jeopardy last Friday.

"FLOYD MAYWEATHER. You called me and wanted this fight and I agree this is a big fight. But I am fighting FEB 6th regardless so unless you actually make this happen then this fight is gone



"You can go fight whoever but this is for a championship. I will TAKE your 0 with pleasure.



"Final warning no more games let’s make it happen."

There is no doubt that if this fight can actually be made, it will be one of, if not the biggest fights of 2027 - but Mayweather has a less than favorable history in recent memory of announcing fights and not seeing them through.

ATTENTION RED 🚨



FLOYD MAYWEATHER



You called me and wanted this fight and I agree this is a big fight. But I am fighting FEB6th regardless so unless you actually make this happen then this fight is gone



You can go fight whoever but this is for a championship. I will TAKE… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 30, 2026

Who is Matty Floyd?

The 37-year-old Australian has compiled a 15-2 professional record, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

His last professional fight came in June 2025, when he lost a unanimous decision to fellow Australian Jack Gregory, although he has since competed in bare-knuckle and exhibition contests.

He suffered a unanimous decision defeat to former super-middleweight world champion James DeGale at BKFC 81 in September 2025 before returning in June this year to face Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall.

That contest was initially ruled a no contest after Taylor was unable to continue because of an eye injury, but the result was later overturned to a TKO victory for Floyd.