All Conor, All Money: Is Benn vs McGregor a Makeable Mega-Fight?

Conor Benn has thrown down the gauntlet for a big-money fight against Conor McGregor. But is a potential crossover fight between the two makeable? It’s a fair question.

Benn has been relatively quiet since being outclassed by Ryan Garcia in a WBC welterweight title fight in Las Vegas in September.

“Any day of the week,” Benn said on social media in response to a fan-made fight poster to promote the idea of a Benn-McGregor clash. His comment created a media storm, with a plethora of British media outlets speculating on the possibility of an Ireland-versus-UK clash between the two men in the first half of 2027.

BENN VS MCGREGOR IN 2027? 😳



Conor Benn has just posted this on his Instagram 👀



Would you like to see that fight? #ConorBenn | #ConorMcGregor | #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/jGeBDSiMN9 — IFL TV (@IFLTV) October 27, 2026

McGregor, 38, has been linked to a number of potential opponents in boxing since the former amateur boxer was stopped in 2017 by Floyd Mayweather Jr..

Benn vs McGregor is a fight that’s makeable

The fight makes sense for both Conors. Benn has priced himself out of most domestic competition in the United Kingdom. Save for the possibility of a third fight with Chris Eubank Jr., it is unclear what domestic-level opponents could generate comparable financial interest.

Benn reportedly earned $15 million for less than two rounds of work against Ryan Garcia. That's pocket money for Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Media reports are imprecise, and estimates vary widely, but McGregor reportedly earned as much as $32 million for his last fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July. That fight lasted just 69 seconds. Holloway's base pay was estimated at $3 million.

McGregor has one fight left on his UFC contract and is reportedly targeting International Fight Week in July 2027. Since Benn is signed with Zuffa Boxing, which shares TKO ownership with the UFC, a bout between the two men could be relatively easy to make from a promotional standpoint. It could even be for a Zuffa welterweight or super welterweight title to help build momentum around the winner.

Taking on all Conors

Conor Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

Having spent time with both fighters, there is no doubt Benn is the naturally bigger man. One impediment to the fight is weight class. Conor Benn, who vowed before the Garcia fight not to compete at 147 pounds again, has made it clear he would not return to the division.

McGregor last fought at welterweight, while Benn has suggested moving up to 154, 160 or even 168 pounds. A negotiated catchweight could resolve that problem, provided McGregor recovers from injury.

However, given the amount of money on the table for a fight of this nature, one imagines Benn would be more than happy to break his vow never to compete at welterweight again. This fight is more than makeable.