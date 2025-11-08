Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Considered to be one of the finest talents in a stacked super welterweight division, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) is set to make his second outing of 2025 this weekend in Texas.

Headlining at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Ortiz Jr, will be aiming to defend his interim WBC World Super Welterweight title against Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs).

Ortiz Jr. is going into the bout with his fellow countryman off the back of an impressive win over former Terence Crawford opponent Israil Madrimov. Fighting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the February clash would see Ortiz Jr. walk away with his unbeaten record intact, winning via unanimous decision.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Prior to his meeting with Madrimov, Ortiz Jr. was able to pass the toughest test of his career when he faced Serhii Bohachuk in August 2024. Surviving knockdowns in the first and eighth rounds, Ortiz Jr. claimed the interim title via majority decision.

Now, the 27-year-old will aim to make the second defense of the interim title, with a win also potentially setting up a meeting with the newest addition to the super welterweight division, Jaron Ennis.

Florida-based fighter Lubin will be aiming to halt Ortiz Jr.'s plans, as he is looking for his fourth consecutive win.

Despite having two losses on his record, Lubin has established himself as one of the top talents in the division. The only blemishes on his record have come to the very best, as he was beaten by Jermell Charlo in 2017, and Sebastian Fundora in 2022.

Since the 2022 loss to Fundora, Lubin has notched up three wins. Bouncing back with a TKO victory over Luis Arias after over a year away from the ring, 'The Hammer' returned to winning ways.

An impressive performance against Jesus Ramos would see him earn consecutive victories, as Lubin bested the 20-0 fighter via unanimous decision.

Like Ortiz Jr., Saturday will be the second outing of the year for Lubin. Ardreal Holmes Jr. became the second fighter to lose their unbeaten record (17-0) to Lubin by being stopped in round 11 in May.

Now, Lubin will aim to make it three wins in a row over undefeated fighters, as he takes on the super welterweight star Ortiz Jr.

MORE: Vergil Ortiz Jr Names Surprising GOAT Over Mayweather, Pacquiao, And Ray Robinson



Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Erickson Lubin Date

Date: November 8, 2025

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Erickson Lubin Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST (estimated ring walk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

How to Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Erickson Lubin

Watch: DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Erickson Lubin Location

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin - Super welterweight

Darius Fulghum vs. David Stevens - Super middleweight

Amari Jones vs. Shady Gamhour - Middleweight

Joshua Edwards vs. Zeno Vooris - Heavyweight

Robin Safar vs. Derick Miller Jr. - Cruiserweight