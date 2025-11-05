Vergil Ortiz Jr Names Surprising GOAT Over Mayweather, Pacquiao, And Ray Robinson

Vergil Ortiz Jr has picked his boxing GOAT after being asked to rank past and present fighters that included Terence Crawford, Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Robinson, and more.

In the eyes of many now, Crawford is the best of this generation and belongs in the conversation of the greatest of all time with the likes of Mayweather, Ray Robinson, and more.

He recently moved up two weight classes and became the undisputed super middleweight champion by beating Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision, making him the only male boxer in history to hold the undisputed title in three different weight classes. 'Bud' has a 42-0-0 record with 31 knockout wins under his belt.

Vergil Ortiz Jr ranks Terence Crawford, Floyd Mayweather, and more

Ortiz Jr was given a list of fighters to rank as good, great, and GOAT. Of the 11 fighters named, Crawford was the only boxer Irtuz Jr ranked as GOAT. He ranked Mayweather, Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Pernell Whitaker as greats.

He ranked himself, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, and Brian Norman Jr in the good category.

It's a bold list from Ortiz Jr, especially picking Crawford as the GOAT over some of the biggest legends in the history of the sport. However, it's hard to deny that Crawford belongs among the best, as nobody has yet found a chink in his armor.

Ortiz Jr., meanwhile, is set to make a ring return this weekend against Erickson Lubin. He is 23-0-0 with an impressive 21 knockout wins under his belt.

Joe Calzaghe has surprising take on Terence Crawford's win against Canelo Alvarez

Joe Calzaghe thinks Crawford's win against Canelo was down to the Mexican not being at his best anymore. While he recognizes Crawford did great, Calzaghe is skeptical whether Canelo is still the fighter he once was. Speaking to Boxing Scene, the British great said:

“I think what he did was great, but I think a lot of it's down to Canelo"

Calzaghe also refused to put Crawford as the best super middleweight ever alongside Roy Jones Jr. He added, "I was impressed with Crawford. I thought he done great. He’s a great boxer. I think he fought the right fight, but also the combination of Canelo … he didn’t really throw any punches, he’s flat-footed, he’s quite flat-footed. But [Crawford] did well. But putting him in the best super middleweights ever, I’m not sure about that."

