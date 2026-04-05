What's Next For Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora

Former unified heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder won a brutal majority decision victory over former title contender Derek Chisora (36-14, 23 KOs).

The victory keeps Wilder in the mix for potential megafights against lineal heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) and former champion Anthony Joshua (26-4, 26 KOs). Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) earned a victory on the judges' scorecards for only the second time in his career.

Both Wilder and Chisora entered the ring in what was the 50th fight in each of their respective careers. Wilder was the younger of the two at 40 years of age. Derek Chisora is 42. Roughly thirteen years ago, the two were supposed to square off in the ring, but that fight was derailed when Wilder was arrested following a domestic dispute.

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Wilder’s career has stumbled in recent overseas fights, first against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia in 2023 and then against Zhilei Zhang in 2024. Wilder returned to American soil last year with a win over the unheralded Tyrrell Anthony Herndon. However, Wilder is now 2-0 in UK appearances.

At one point, Wilder had been linked to a fight with the last undisputed heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, this summer in San Francisco. That bout now appears unlikely with Usyk set to fight at the pyramids in Giza, Egypt, next month, and Wilder likely needing a good period of rest to recover from a brutal fight.

Beating Mr. Chisora was the biggest win of Deontay Wilder’s career this decade and could potentially put him in a stronger negotiating position with Usyk for a fight later this year, though Usyk seems to already have his last few fights mapped out.

What's next for Derek Chisora?

Derek Chisora | IMAGO / PA Images

Chisora had pledged this would be his final fight, which he maintained in post-fight interviews in the middle of the ring, accompanied by his children.

In the final press conference of fight week, Chisora rolled up in an armored vehicle with Reform Party leader Nigel Farage hanging out of the turret. The vehicle even crossed Tower Bridge at one point, a move that has fueled speculation that Chisora may run for Mayor of London under the Reform Party banner.

Regardless, Chisora, who went from the boogeyman in British boxing to one of its most beloved figures, will likely remain at the heart of the sport in the United Kingdom for some time.