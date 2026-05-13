Derek Chisora Pulls Retirement 180, Confirms Plan for Next Fight

No matter how many times he claims retirement, Derek Chisora simply cannot stay away from the ring.

Chisora, 42, has promoted his last two bouts as his retirement fight, including his 12-round split decision loss to Deontay Wilder in April. The loss ended a three-fight win streak, and Chisora has thrown his retirement out of the window in his pursuit of a rematch.

'War' doubled down on that take in a recent interview with Sky Sports, saying his wife gave him the "green light" to continue boxing.

"Yeah, I'm working on a rematch [with Wilder]," Chisora said. "The wife's gave me a green light, so I'll be doing the rematch. Haven't confirmed yet. I got a couple meetings tomorrow and then we'll see how far that goes."

Derek Chisora reveals he plans to return to the ring, and he’s targeting a rematch with Deontay Wilder 🚨🔙 pic.twitter.com/XPRNZCbdhG — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 13, 2026

Chisora said Wilder is "keen" on the proposed rematch, claiming 'The Bronze Bomber' is upset with how the fight ended and his inability to get his 44th career knockout.

Wilder and Chisora's first bout was one of the year's most chaotic fights, offering plenty of entertainment value, albeit without much technical prowess. The heavyweights combined to land 268 punches and two official knockdowns, both on the side of Wilder.

Chisora, who was favored to get his hand raised, idealized the fight as the perfect matchup to ride off into the sunset. Wilder was one of the few big-name heavyweights he had not fought during the peak of their powers, and a win over the former champion would have capped off a four-fight win streak in a 50-fight career.

Chisora did not mention if the Wilder rematch would actually be his retirement fight or not. Knowing him, there is a good chance he never hangs up the gloves.

Derek Chisora seeking Deontay Wilder rematch

Deontay Wilder | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Wilder intended to re-enter the title picture with a win over Chisora, he remains far out of the question. Any slim chance he had of being Oleksandr Usyk's next title challenger was swept under the rug when 'The Cat' signed to face former kickboxer Rico Verhoeven on May 23.

Wilder is ranked in the top 10 of three separate organizations, but he remains outside of the top five on each. Although he is on his first win streak since 2019, the 40-year-old is still just 3-4 in his last seven fights.

However, despite his recent struggles, Wilder is always one big highlight away from another world title fight, whether it comes against Usyk or not. The Tuscaloosa native is well past his athletic prime, but promoters continue to sell his fights on the premise that Wilder is arguably the hardest puncher in boxing history.