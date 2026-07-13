Why Diego Pacheco Feels Immanuwel Aleem Has 'No Chance' Against Him

If the betting odds are any firm indication, Immanuwel Aleem stands little to no chance of being the first fighter to defeat Diego Pacheco on July 28. The undefeated 25-year-old firmly agrees.

The always-poised Pacheco has never lacked confidence, but he enters his 26th professional fight with a different type of pep in his step. The Mexican believes that Aleem, despite his wealth of experience, has already revealed his lack of confidence ahead of the main event matchup.

"He was talking a little bit in the ring [during our face-off]," Pacheco said, via Boxing n BBQ on X. "I feel like fighters do that when they feel like they got no chance, no other shot at winning. They just try whatever the f--- they can. But I'm glad he took the fight. We're gonna have a great fight this weekend."

Diego Pacheco on his heated faceoff with Immanuwel Aleem:



“I feel like fighters talk like that when they know they have no chance of winning.”👀 pic.twitter.com/sg9Njfuvsn — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) July 11, 2026

Pacheco made it clear that he is not overlooking Aleem, who is coming off a competitive interim super middleweight title fight against current WBC titleholder Lester Martinez. The 22-4-3 Aleem has only been stopped once in his 29-fight career.

"I'm not overlooking him; he's a great fighter. I trained really hard for this fight."

Pacheco is currently a massive -2000 favorite against Aleem according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He enters the fight with a significant seven-inch height and nine-inch reach advantage.

Diego Pacheco looks to regain momentum against Immanuwel Aleem

Diego Pacheco | USA TODAY Sports

While Pacheco still carries the confidence of being an undefeated top contender, he will look to regain momentum in his main event matchup with Aleem. The California native unexpectedly struggled in his last win over Kevin Lele Sadjo, who dropped him in the eighth round and nearly mounted a stunning comeback.

Conversely, Aleem was losing the majority of his title fight with Martinez until the final five rounds, when he began to settle into his timing and hurt the champion on multiple occasions. Martinez remained one step ahead to win his first world title, but the differing results in Pacheco and Aleem's most recent fights are still concerning for the rising title contender.

Pacheco's frame and power still give many fighters trouble in the 168-pound division, leading to his 72 percent knockout rate. But he has gone three fights without even recording a knockdown, causing some to worry about his championship potential.

Nonetheless, Pacheco continues to exude confidence heading into the biggest fight of his career. With a win, the WBO's No. 3-ranked super middleweight contender could be next in line to face organizational champion Hamzah Sheeraz.