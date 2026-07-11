Boxing Tonight: Murat Gassiev vs Peter Kadiru: Card, Start Time, How to Watch & Stream

All eyes will be on Moscow this Saturday as the WBA Heavyweight Championship of the world will be up for grabs as Murat Gassiev (33-2-1 NC, 26 KOs) will defend the title against Peter Kadiru (23-1, 13 KOs).

The VTB Arena will host the card as Gassiev looks to continue the legacy of Russian heavyweights, while the challenger seeks the upset. With the specter of former champion Oleksandr Usyk still hanging over the division, Gassiev aims to chart his own course with the title.

Since a split-decision loss to Otto Wallin, Gassiev reeled off three consecutive finishes. Meanwhile, Kadiru travels outside of his home country of Germany for the first time in three years.

Murat Gassiev | IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Speaking of Usyk, the legend defeated Gassiev by unanimous decision back in 2018 at cruiserweight. Previously, he held two major cruiserweight titles, becoming one of four fighters to unify the division. In all, seven fights populate the card.

Murat Gassiev vs Peter Kadiru Card

Murat Gassiev vs. Peter Kadiru – 12 rounds, WBA heavyweight title

Joe Joyce (16-4, 15 KO) vs. Artem Suslenkov (14-0, 9 KO) – 10 rounds, heavyweights

Murad Khalidov (12-0, 6 KO) vs. Arslan Iallyev (17-1, 11 KO) – 10 rounds, heavyweights

Sharabutdin Ataev (9-0, 5 KO) vs. Jose Uzcategui (34-5, 28 KO) – 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Aleksei Egorov (14-3, 11 KO) vs. David Dzukaev (11-0, 7 KO) – 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Tamerlan Ozdoev (5-0, 3 KO) vs. Shivam Jangra (12-3-1, 8 KO) – 10 rounds, lightweights

Vyacheslav Rogozin (0-0) vs. RV Deniega (12-3, 8 KO) – 6 rounds, bantamweights

Main Event Prediction

The one aspect that will win the fight for the champion is his ability to stay calm during the championship rounds. There is no stage too large for Gassiev. You will not see fear, maybe nerves, because this is his first defense, but he will shake those off quickly.

Meanwhile, Kadiru steps into the big time. In essence, he is playing with metaphorical house money: if he goes the distance, it's a moral victory.

However, only one of the champions' previous eight bouts went the distance, the aforementioned Usyk loss. Now, what can Kadiru do to win the fight? First, he will need to understand pressure and realize that Gassiev is not going to retreat. Then, he needs to beat the champion to the punch and counter, throwing Gassiev off his rhythm.

Lastly, being the bigger fighter means that he should be able to muscle the titleholder. With that said, Gassiev's left hand becomes the issue as it crashes Kadiru to the canvas in seven rounds.

Prediction: Gassiev by TKO

Murat Gassiev vs Peter Kadiru date

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Murat Gassiev vs Peter Kadiru start time

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 4 p.m. EST)

How to watch Murat Gassiev vs Peter Kadiru

Watch: DAZN

Murat Gassiev vs Peter Kadiru location

Location: VTB Arena, Moscow, Russia