World Champion Pedro Taduran Aiming for Fight With Oscar Collazo

Few countries have produced more world champions than the Philippines, yet Pedro Taduran is the archipelago’s current world champion. Manny Pacquiao is still the face of Filipino boxing, and a new star has yet to emerge. Could it be Taduran?

The Filipino IBF minimumweight champion told KO On SI that television exposure has not kept pace with the quality of fights in the lighter divisions. He said that the smaller weight divisions consistently deliver competitive matchmaking and fan-friendly fights.

“The biggest misconception to us is because we are small and people will not enjoy action seeing us fight.”

Pedro Taduran (20-4-1, 14 KOs), of Paranaque City, Philippines, dethroned previously unbeaten Ginjiro Shigeoka in 2024 to win back his IBF title.

Taduran will defend his belt against the undefeated Brandon Moreno on Saturday, Nov. 7, in the main event on Wynn Records Network. Brandon Moreno (16-0, 5 KOs), of Madrid, Spain, is a top-ten contender. Yet, the Filipino puncher is already looking for bigger fights once the showdown in New Mexico is over.

Oscar Collazo is the biggest name in the division, yet Taduran said he was frustrated that a fight had not materialized. His comments reflected his frustration and it's potentially one of the division's biggest fights.

Taduran’s military moniker "General" comes from his middle name. Yet it also reflects how he approaches his assignments with military-like discipline in training camps.

“I dictate whatever pace suits me against my opponent and he will succumb to what I want to do inside the ring.”

Taduran a rising star

He credits his management team, UKC/Elorde and Knuckleheads, with helping him return to championship level. Their support, he said, has been central to his second reign and subsequent title defenses.

“The added support of them is very important in my resurgence to becoming a world champion again and being able to defend it multiple times already.”

Representing the Philippines adds another source of motivation. Following champions such as Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire, and Donnie Nietes brings expectations that Taduran openly embraces.

“Pressure is always a privilege for me. It is what drives me to train harder and to accomplish what the greats have accomplished in my country. I want to put my name alongside them; that is why I have to keep winning.”

He may be the Philippines only world champion at the moment, but surely more are on the way. Taduran believes so and said that his fellow flyweight stablemate, Arvin Jhon Paciones, is a Filipino prospect international fight fans should watch.