Zuffa Boxing Lands Major Broadcast Deal in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Zuffa Boxing has now opened itself up to the biggest market in Europe.

Ahead of its fifth event, scheduled for April, Zuffa Boxing announced a multi-year broadcast deal with Sky Sports on Wednesday. The platform will be the promotion's primary broadcast partner in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Sky Sports and Zuffa Boxing have announced a new multi-year deal, confirming Sky as the UK and Irish broadcaster for all Zuffa Boxing events 🚨✍️ pic.twitter.com/gR0QYMDxWe — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 18, 2026

Specifics of the deal were not reported beyond it being a multi-year agreement. Zuffa Boxing also intends to promote at least five events per year in the United Kingdom, according to Yahoo Sports' Darshan Desai.

Zuffa Boxing will continue to broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. Their events are available on various other platforms in smaller markets around the world.

The promotion announced the deal with 17-1 Irish prospect Feargal McCrory scheduled to face former champion Mark Magsayo in the Zuffa Boxing 05 co-main event. McCrory is two fights removed from suffering his first professional loss to then-WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr.

Zuffa has invested heavily in the Irish market from the jump, with Dana White putting a lot of effort into promoting undefeated middleweight Callum Walsh. The 25-year-old headlined the inaugural event, Zuffa Boxing 01, with a decision win over former title challenger Carlos Ocampo.

Zuffa Boxing preparing for big second half of 2026

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sky Sports deal furthers Zuffa Boxing's continuous international expansion, just three months after its opening event. The UFC-adjacent company has yet to hold an event outside of the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, but White continues to insist he is already well ahead of schedule.

Zuffa Boxing initially planned to host 13 events in 2026, all to be broadcast domestically on Paramount+. White has already claimed that number could increase and teased that he wants to promote over 40 events a year, as he does with the UFC.

Regardless of what happens, White knew he had to crack the UK market, which he described was home to a "rabid" boxing fan base.

"UK is part of what's kept boxing alive for however many years and Sky Sports," White said, via Sky Sports. "The fans over here are rabid. The fans in the UK love fights and when you bring the right fight over here, the energy and the buzz is incredible and it's something that you have to experience at least once in your life."

The United Kingdom is already home to Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions, two of Zuffa Boxing's biggest promoter rivals. Both Matchroom and Queensberry have broadcast deals with DAZN.