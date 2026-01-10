Dana White Confirms Inaugural Zuffa Boxing Event Headliner
Zuffa Boxing will officially launch on Jan. 23 with a familiar Dana White star headlining the inaugural event.
The UFC CEO confirmed the date of the TKO boxing promotion's first official event in late 2025. White waited until two weeks out to announce that it will be headlined by Irish prospect Callum Walsh, who will take on recent title challenger Carlos Ocampo in the main event.
White broke the news in a sit-down interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show.
Walsh, 24, has been White's No. 1 boxing prospect since before he announced the formation of Zuffa Boxing. Walsh had previously fought for 360 Promotions, which had been broadcasting events on UFC Fight Pass for over a year.
'King' recently improved to 15-0 with a unanimous decision win over Fernando Vargas Jr. in the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight card. Walsh cruised to the victory, but he was bashed by fans on social media for his tepid performance as an overwhelming betting favorite.
Walsh is currently the No. 4-ranked 154-pound contender by the IBF and No. 5 by the WBC. Ironically, he is not ranked by The Ring, which is the only rankings Zuffa Boxing will recognize.
Ocampo, 30, has over double the experience, sporting a 35-3 professional record. The Mexican is just 1-2 in his last three fights, but both losses were in world title fights, losing to Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu by decision and knockout, respectively.
Ocampo's challenge against Fundora came four years after his first world title fight. The 30-year-old initially broke through with boxing fans when he fought Errol Spence Jr. for the IBF welterweight title in June 2018, losing by first-round knockout.
Callum Walsh, Carlos Ocampo headline first Zuffa Boxing event
White announced the main event, but he would not provide any information about the rest of the card. Zuffa Boxing is taking a wait-and-see approach with its opening event, only announcing the date, location and broadcast platform.
Walsh and Ocampo are likely the only fighters most fans would recognize on the card. White has made it known that Zuffa Boxing is honing in on its developmental process, saying he wants to sign the best "up-and-coming guys" in the sport.
The Turki Alalshikh-backed promotion is set to have one event per month for the next year. All events will be broadcast on Paramount+, with which TKO inked a reported five-year deal.
The Latest Boxing News
Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream
Boxing Tonight (1/10/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Ryan Garcia's Father Makes Bold Rolly Romero Claim Ahead Of Mario Barrios Title Fight
Kamaru Usman Addresses Leaking Private Anthony Joshua Conversation After Car Crash
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1