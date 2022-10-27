Anthony Edwards seen running stairs late night at Target Center

Anthony Edwards, fresh off scoring 34 points and being criticized about his nutrition by teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, gave the world a glimpse of his work ethic when he put in extra work after the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 134-122 win Wednesday night.

Not only did Edwards get in extra shots after lighting up San Antonio with a barrage of jump shots, step backs and threes, he also ran the stairs inside Target Center despite playing 38 minutes in the game.

Radio broadcaster Alan Horton, whose play-by-play desk is above the first level at Target Center, said Edwards and Taurean Prince each took 100 threes after the game. He also posted his view of Edwards running stairs.

Edwards was the subject of criticism on Monday night after the Wolves lost at home to the Spurs in a game they trailed by as many as 35 points. Edwards scored just 9 points on 3-of-15 shooting, but has scored 30+ points in three of his last four games. But after laying that egg, Towns was asked how he can help Edwards play better when the Wolves play games on consecutive nights and Towns indicated Edwards needs to improve his nutrition.

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s***. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes," Towns said.

“I haven’t ate Popeyes in two years, so it didn’t bother me,” Edwards said Wednesday night when asked about it, according to Jon Krawczysnki of The Athletic.

Towns also shook off critics who said he comments were out of line, saying he and Edwards were laughing about it and playing "Call of Duty," Krawczynski reported.

