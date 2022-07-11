Skip to main content
Public address announcer Shawn Parker leaves Timberwolves

Parker said he came to Minnesota as a broken man, but is leaving looking for a new adventure.

Credit: @MainEventVoice via Instagram

After five years as the public address announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shawn Parker is leaving. 

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my time as Voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves has come to an end. I made the decision to step away to take care of family obligations out-of-state," Parker announced Sunday night. "I came to Minnesota as a broken man in search of healing. I leave as a whole man in search of a new adventure."

Parker, who came to Minnesota from Washington, D.C., beat more than 400 other applicants to the Timberwolves job in 2017. 

The Timberwolves have not publicly commented on Parker's departure, nor announced plans for a new hire. 

