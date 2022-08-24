Report: Holmgren may have torn ligaments defending LeBron

Chet Holmgren is dealing with "potential torn ligaments in his foot," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That's potentially very bad news for the Minneapolis native who was taken third overall in the NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's also potentially crushing news for fans who are hoping to see Holmgren make his NBA regular-season debut when the Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Oct. 19 season open at Target Center.

Holmgren injured his foot in the opening moments of a pro-am game in Seattle while defending LeBron James in transition. Holmgren was backpedaling and went up to challenge LeBron's shot, only to come up limping after the play.

Holmgren was Minnesota's Mr. Basketball winner as a senior in high school in 2021 before leading Gonzaga as a freshman this past college hoops season. He dominated in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

