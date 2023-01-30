Skip to main content

Report: Jaylen Nowell 'leaning toward leaving' Timberwolves

The future at the guard positions in Minnesota is murky right now.
Jaylen Nowell is an unrestricted free agent this summer and The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting that he is "leaning toward leaving" the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Charania says Nowell "will be a sought after" player when the market opens in July, noting that the 23-year-old is eligible for a maximum of $58 million over four years with any team that signs him. 

Nowell has flashed big-time scoring ability as a backup guard this season, but after a promising month of November in which he shot 34.6% from 3-point land he has cratered, hitting just 24 of 100 attempts from 3 since the start of December. 

For the season, he's shooting 27.6% from 3, which appears to be an anomaly considering he shot 39.4% from 3 last season. 

If Nowell leaves as a free agent, it will add to the growing list of questions Minnesota has in its backcourt. D'Angelo Russell is also a free agent this summer, though it's possible that he's traded before the Feb. 9 deadline. 

Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes are also free agents, potentially leaving Jordan McLaughlin, Anthony Edwards and Wendell Moore Jr. as the only guards under contract beyond this season. 

Kyle Anderson, who is listed as a forward, is also under contract and has point guard skills.  

Report: Why Bones Hyland is a smart trade target for the Timberwolves

