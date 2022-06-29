Skip to main content
Report: Taurean Prince signs 2-year contract to stay with Minnesota Timberwolves

Report: Taurean Prince signs 2-year contract to stay with Minnesota Timberwolves

The two-way forward will be back with the Timberwolves.

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The two-way forward will be back with the Timberwolves.

Taurean Prince is returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year contract, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that he'll average $8 million per year. 

Prince, 28, was an offensive spark off the bench for Minnesota last season. He was especially lethal on corner 3-pointers, hitting 43.9% of his corner triples. Overall, his 3-point percentage was 37.6%. 

Related: Report: Wolves explored Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert trades

Related: Bruce Pearl says Walker Kessler is not a 'big slow white guy'

Related: Timberwolves draft pick Josh Minott is 'coming for everybody'

Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic reports that the second year of Prince's contract is not guaranteed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prince is the second player to re-sign with Minnesota before the start of free agency. Earlier, point guard and league agitator Patrick Beverley signed a one-year extension to return to the Timberwolves for the 2022-23 season. 

Related Articles

USATSI_17699554_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Timberwolves

Report: Prince signs 2-year contract to stay with Wolves

By Joe Nelson11 seconds ago
Emilio Pagan
MN Twins

Twins bullpen melts down, Guardians win first game of doubleheader

By Chris Schad5 hours ago
Jefferson, Thielen
MN Vikings

Evaluating NFL Super Bowl windows and how far the Vikings are from theirs

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider6 hours ago
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Buxton, Arraez need help to advance in MLB All-Star voting

By Chris Schad8 hours ago
Josh Minott
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves draft pick Josh Minott is 'coming for everybody'

By Chris Schad9 hours ago
USATSI_18604505_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Gray dominates, Twins crush Cleveland in series opener

By Chris Schad23 hours ago
Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Yo, Adrian! Report says Adrian Peterson could fight in boxing event

By Joe NelsonJun 27, 2022
Murray and Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves explored Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert trades

By Joe NelsonJun 27, 2022