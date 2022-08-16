Report: Timberwolves open season against Thunder, Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren will be home away from home, both literally and figuratively, when he makes his NBA regular season debut.

The Minneapolis native who was drafted third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder will debut against his home state Minnesota Timberwolves when they open the 2022-23 season at Target Center, according Timberwolves insider Dane Moore.

If accurate, the Oct. 19 opener in Minneapolis will be a massively popular game from the local and national perspectives. Not only will Holmgren play where he won multiple state championships as a 5-star recruit at Minnehaha Academy, but it'll also mark the first game of the new-look Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert at center.

Minnesota's starting five is likely going to feature D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert, making it one of the most hyped starting lineups in the NBA – and maybe the most hyped starting group in franchise history.

Holmgren was Minnesota's Mr. Basketball winner as a senior in high school in 2021 before leading Gonzaga as a freshman this past college hoops season. He dominated in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, although he wasn't playing against the likes of Towns and Gobert.

Either way, get your popcorn ready for the opener, which is only two months away.

