Report: Wolves 'exploring' D'Lo trades, interested in Mike Conley Jr.

Skip to main content
Report: Wolves 'exploring' D'Angelo Russell trades, interested in Mike Conley Jr.

Report: Wolves 'exploring' D'Angelo Russell trades, interested in Mike Conley Jr.

Mike Conley Jr. played alongside Rudy Gobert in Utah for three years before Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Conley Jr. played alongside Rudy Gobert in Utah for three years before Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves.

Is D'Angelo Russell going to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves within the next three weeks? The NBA trade deadline hits at 2 p.m. Central Time on Feb. 9 and Russell's name continues to circulate in the rumor mill. 

The latest comes from Shams Charania in a Tuesday report in The Athletic. He wrote (subscription required): 

The Timberwolves have a major decision to make with D’Angelo Russell, who is on an expiring $31.3 million contract with no signs of an extension. The team would lose his salary slot if he leaves as a free agent, so Minnesota has been exploring trade possibilities for Russell while prioritizing another point guard, sources said.

What point guard could the Timberwolves be targeting? Further down in Charania's story he writes that Minnesota and the Clippers are "expressing interest" in Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr.

Conley is averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds this season. The 35-year-old has 15 years of experience in the NBA, including the past three seasons with Rudy Gobert in Utah before Gobert was traded to Minnesota last summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conley carries a $22.6 million cap hit this season and is signed through next season for an additional $24.3 million. Russell is making $31.3 million this season. 

Charania does not say anything about a Russell for Conley swap, so it's unclear if the two teams would be interested in trading or if Minnesota would need to make multiple trades or bring a third team into the mix to make get Conley. Conley for Russell straight up wouldn't work unless Minnesota ate some of Russell's salary or Utah sent the Wolves another player or two to help make the money match.

Utah beat the Timberwolves 126-125 Sunday in Minneapolis and entering play Monday the Jazz are 23-24, good for eighth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 22-23 and in ninth place. 

Meanwhile, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV reported weeks ago that there was nothing close on Miami's reported interest in dealing point guard Kyle Lowry for Russell. NBA insider Marc Stein corroborated that report on Monday, saying Minnesota "is not interested in that sort of swap."

Related: D'Angelo Russell: 'You either take advantage of me and my ability..."

Related Articles

Mike Conley, D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves 'exploring' D'Lo trades, interested in Mike Conley Jr.

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins, Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Set to hit free agency, Bradbury wants to return to Vikings

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson on contract: 'If they want me here, I'm here'

By Joe Nelson
Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Thielen on uncertain future: 'I do know that I have a lot of ball left'

By Joe Nelson
Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Matt Boldy signs 7-year contract extension with Wild

By Joe Nelson
Maya Moore
MN Lynx

Maya Moore 'forever grateful' as she announces retirement

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19797993
MN Vikings

How the lights went out on the Vikings' season

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_19797611_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Skip Bayless finds a way to blame Vikings' playoffs exit on Kirk Cousins

By Bring Me The Sports