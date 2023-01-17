Report: Wolves 'exploring' D'Lo trades, interested in Mike Conley Jr.

Is D'Angelo Russell going to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves within the next three weeks? The NBA trade deadline hits at 2 p.m. Central Time on Feb. 9 and Russell's name continues to circulate in the rumor mill.

The latest comes from Shams Charania in a Tuesday report in The Athletic. He wrote (subscription required):

The Timberwolves have a major decision to make with D’Angelo Russell, who is on an expiring $31.3 million contract with no signs of an extension. The team would lose his salary slot if he leaves as a free agent, so Minnesota has been exploring trade possibilities for Russell while prioritizing another point guard, sources said.

What point guard could the Timberwolves be targeting? Further down in Charania's story he writes that Minnesota and the Clippers are "expressing interest" in Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr.

Conley is averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds this season. The 35-year-old has 15 years of experience in the NBA, including the past three seasons with Rudy Gobert in Utah before Gobert was traded to Minnesota last summer.

Conley carries a $22.6 million cap hit this season and is signed through next season for an additional $24.3 million. Russell is making $31.3 million this season.

Charania does not say anything about a Russell for Conley swap, so it's unclear if the two teams would be interested in trading or if Minnesota would need to make multiple trades or bring a third team into the mix to make get Conley. Conley for Russell straight up wouldn't work unless Minnesota ate some of Russell's salary or Utah sent the Wolves another player or two to help make the money match.

Utah beat the Timberwolves 126-125 Sunday in Minneapolis and entering play Monday the Jazz are 23-24, good for eighth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 22-23 and in ninth place.

Meanwhile, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV reported weeks ago that there was nothing close on Miami's reported interest in dealing point guard Kyle Lowry for Russell. NBA insider Marc Stein corroborated that report on Monday, saying Minnesota "is not interested in that sort of swap."

