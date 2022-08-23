Timberwolves sign former Iowa All-American Luka Garza

If Luka Garza is going to become a quality player in the NBA he's got a couple of new teammates that will test him every day: Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Garza, the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and two-time All-America First Team selection from the University of Iowa, has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team announced Tuesday undisclosed agreements with Garza and veteran forward CJ Elleby, though Wolves insider Dane Moore says they are likely training camp contracts that allow them to compete for a roster spot.

Garza was the No. 52 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played in 32 games (five starts) and averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. He made 16 starts in the G League and averaged 20.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Garza averaged 32.5 points in two games against the Gophers in 2020-21, when he was the consensus national player of the year.

Elleby started 28 of 58 games he played with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, when he averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

