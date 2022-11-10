Wolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season

Skip to main content
Timberwolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season

Timberwolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season

The colorful pattern "symbolizes the boldness and vibrancy of Minnesota's creative community."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Credit: Minnesota Timberwolves

The colorful pattern "symbolizes the boldness and vibrancy of Minnesota's creative community."

NBA teams unveiled their 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms on Thursday and the newest look for the Minnesota Timberwolves is described by the team as "inclusive" and "bold."

The uniforms are white with a colorful pattern across the chest and shorts that "symbolizes the boldness and vibrancy of Minnesota's creative community." What's more is that each uniform has a difference color pattern for each player on the team, so no two jerseys are completely the same. 

The "Minnesota" typeface on the jersey chest is inspired by an unnamed "iconic building" in the Minneapolis skyline, and was designed by a Minneapolis-based designer. 

The court inside Target Center will also reflect the new uniforms. 

The Wolves will wear the uniforms 23 times this season, including ten home games: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Monday, Nov. 21 vs. Miami Heat
  • Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Chicago Bulls
  • Friday, Jan. 6 vs L.A. Clippers 
  • Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • Friday, Feb. 3 vs Orlando Magic
  • Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Charlotte Hornets
  • Tuesday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
  • Friday, March 31 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Sunday, April 2 vs. Portland Trailblazers.

Read more about the new uniforms here

Related: It's not time to sound the alarm on the Timberwolves

Related: D'Lo failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year

Related Articles

Miguel Sano
MN Twins

Ranking the Twins' biggest disappointments since 1991

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19375271
MN Vikings

Coller: Confidence, trust and the art of a spectacular catch

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 9.47.43 AM
MN Timberwolves

Wolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season

By Joe Nelson
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year

By Joe Nelson
Trevor Zegras
MN Wild

Watch: Zegras' lacrosse-style goal wiped out by Wild challenge

By Joe Nelson
Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov, Wild end scoring drought with win over Ducks

By Joe Nelson
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves get booed off the court again vs. Suns

By Chris Schad
Cam Dantzler
MN Vikings

Injury reports for Vikings, Bills filled with key players

By Joe Nelson