Wolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season

NBA teams unveiled their 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms on Thursday and the newest look for the Minnesota Timberwolves is described by the team as "inclusive" and "bold."

The uniforms are white with a colorful pattern across the chest and shorts that "symbolizes the boldness and vibrancy of Minnesota's creative community." What's more is that each uniform has a difference color pattern for each player on the team, so no two jerseys are completely the same.

The "Minnesota" typeface on the jersey chest is inspired by an unnamed "iconic building" in the Minneapolis skyline, and was designed by a Minneapolis-based designer.

The court inside Target Center will also reflect the new uniforms.

The Wolves will wear the uniforms 23 times this season, including ten home games:

Monday, Nov. 21 vs. Miami Heat

Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Chicago Bulls

Friday, Jan. 6 vs L.A. Clippers

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Phoenix Suns

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Friday, Feb. 3 vs Orlando Magic

Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Tuesday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, March 31 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sunday, April 2 vs. Portland Trailblazers.

