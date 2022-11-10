Wolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season

Timberwolves to wear new 'inclusive' uniform 23 times this season
NBA teams unveiled their 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms on Thursday and the newest look for the Minnesota Timberwolves is described by the team as "inclusive" and "bold."
The uniforms are white with a colorful pattern across the chest and shorts that "symbolizes the boldness and vibrancy of Minnesota's creative community." What's more is that each uniform has a difference color pattern for each player on the team, so no two jerseys are completely the same.
The "Minnesota" typeface on the jersey chest is inspired by an unnamed "iconic building" in the Minneapolis skyline, and was designed by a Minneapolis-based designer.
The court inside Target Center will also reflect the new uniforms.
The Wolves will wear the uniforms 23 times this season, including ten home games:
- Monday, Nov. 21 vs. Miami Heat
- Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Friday, Jan. 6 vs L.A. Clippers
- Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Phoenix Suns
- Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Friday, Feb. 3 vs Orlando Magic
- Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Tuesday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday, March 31 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Sunday, April 2 vs. Portland Trailblazers.
Read more about the new uniforms here.
