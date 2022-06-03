4 Twins placed on restricted list ahead of Toronto series

The Minnesota Twins will play three games in Toronto Friday-Sunday without one of their starting outfielders and three relief pitchers, all of whom having been placed on the restricted list.

Max Kepler, Emilio Pagan, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill were placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener. The Twins have not said why each player was placed on the restricted list, but Canada's federal policy mandates foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

Pagan confirmed to Betsy Helfand of the Pioneer Press that he's unvaccinated, saying he feels like he's "letting the team down" but he made a decision that he feels "was the best for my health and for my family."

It's unclear if Kepler, Thielbar or Megill have revealed their vaccination status, but Kepler did tell Helfand that "it's sad" he can't join the team in Canada.

Thielbar said he chose to avoid the vaccine because of a past adverse reaction to the flu vaccine, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

The Twins are already without Carlos Correa (COVID-19 injured list), Joe Ryan (COVID-19 injured list), Royce Lewis (knee injury) and Sonny Gray (right pectoral strain), meaning they'll send a mix of starters and backups to the field against one of the hottest teams in the league, all while having lost seven of their last nine.