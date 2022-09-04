Down to final out, Arraez saves Twins from Cease no-hitter

Skip to main content
Down to final out, Luis Arraez saves Twins from being no-hit by Dylan Cease

The Twins were dominated on national television in a 13-0 loss.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cease came within one out of a no-hitter on Saturday night as the Minnesota Twins were thoroughly dominated on national television in a 13-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Cease tore through the Minnesota lineup, allowing just two walks while striking out seven batters in a one-hit shutout. While he took his no-hit bid down to the final out, American League batting leader Luis Arraez delivered a single into the gap before Cease struck out Kyle Garlick to end the game.

The performance was just the cherry on top of a rough night for the Twins, who saw Tyler Mahle leave after two innings with right shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox took advantage of Mahle's drop in velocity, scoring four runs in the first including a three-run homer by Eloy Jimenez. Chicago piled on later when Romy Gonzalez launched another three-run homer in the fourth and scored six runs off Nick Gordon in the bottom of the eighth.

With another Twins loss, the Twins fell to 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. The White Sox are beginning to climb in the standings, however sitting just 2.5 games out of first place ahead of Sunday's series finale.

