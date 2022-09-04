Tyler Mahle pulled after two innings in return from IL

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle didn't last long in his return from the injured list, leaving his start against the Chicago White Sox after two innings with right shoulder inflammation.

Mahle struggled from the opening pitch on Saturday night, allowing three straight singles to open the game. Down 1-0, Mahle served up a majestic three-run homer to Eloy Jiminez to blow the game open.

Mahle went on to allow just a single to Romi Gonzalez in the second inning but he experienced a sharp drop in velocity. According to Statcast, Mahle's four-seam fastball averaged 90.7 mph on Saturday night, which was down 2.6 mph from his season average.

Saturday's start was another troubling chapter for the Twins, who seem to have acquired another pitcher with injury problems.

The Twins acquired Chris Paddack prior to this season in a trade with the San Diego Padres, but he threw just 22.1 innings before he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Sam Dyson was acquired at the trade deadline in 2019 but threw just 11.1 innings for the Twins before developing right biceps tendinitis and never pitched for the Twins again.

In Mahle's case, he went on the injured list on July 6 with a right shoulder strain before being acquired by the Twins at this year's trade deadline. Mahle made three starts before going back on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and was activated for Saturday's start.

Meanwhile, Spencer Steer, who was the centerpiece of the trade that brought Mahle to Minnesota, made his major league debut and hit his first major league home run in his second at-bat on Friday night.