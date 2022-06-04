Skip to main content
Kyle Garlick, Jose Miranda power shorthanded Twins over Blue Jays

Kyle Garlick, Jose Miranda power shorthanded Twins over Blue Jays

The Twins hit five homers in a 9-3 win over Toronto.

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins hit five homers in a 9-3 win over Toronto.

With several players on the injured list and more unavailable due to Canada's vaccination mandates for COVID-19, Jose Miranda and Kyle Garlick stepped up to power the Minnesota Twins to a 9-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Garlick got the Twins on the board early with a two-run home run off Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning. After the Blue Jays tied the game in the bottom half of the first, Miranda put the Twins back on top with a solo home run in the second.

Both players doubled up later in the game with Garlick hitting another home run in the top of the third and Miranda smashing his second bomb of the night in the sixth inning.

After Luis Arraez added to the lead with an RBI single in the seventh, Byron Buxton added an exclamation point in the ninth, launching his first home run since May 15.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The homers helped out a patchwork performance by the Twins pitching staff. Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed three runs in the first three innings but four pitchers combined to toss six no-hit innings to give Minnesota the win in Toronto.

The Twins will try to pick up another win on Saturday afternoon when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Jose Berrios.

Related Articles

Jose Miranda
MN Twins

Garlick, Miranda power shorthanded Twins over Blue Jays

By Chris Schad14 minutes ago
Max Kepler
MN Twins

4 Twins placed on restricted list ahead of Toronto series

By Joe Nelson11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 8.06.33 AM
MN Twins

Jim Kaat calls Yankees pitcher 'Nestor the Molester' during Twins broadcast

By Joe Nelson13 hours ago
USATSI_18414816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Slump continues as Twins lose on late home run by Tigers

By Joe NelsonJun 2, 2022
Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Sonny Gray hits the injured list for 2nd time with Twins

By Joe NelsonJun 2, 2022
Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell inherits red zone chemistry with Cousins-Thielen connection

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJun 2, 2022
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Twins shutout by Tigers again, have now lost 6 in last 8

By Chris SchadJun 1, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Turnovers spoil big nights from Fowles, McBride as Lynx lose to Dream

By Chris SchadJun 1, 2022