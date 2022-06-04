Garlick, Miranda power shorthanded Twins over Blue Jays

With several players on the injured list and more unavailable due to Canada's vaccination mandates for COVID-19, Jose Miranda and Kyle Garlick stepped up to power the Minnesota Twins to a 9-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Garlick got the Twins on the board early with a two-run home run off Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning. After the Blue Jays tied the game in the bottom half of the first, Miranda put the Twins back on top with a solo home run in the second.

Both players doubled up later in the game with Garlick hitting another home run in the top of the third and Miranda smashing his second bomb of the night in the sixth inning.

After Luis Arraez added to the lead with an RBI single in the seventh, Byron Buxton added an exclamation point in the ninth, launching his first home run since May 15.

The homers helped out a patchwork performance by the Twins pitching staff. Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed three runs in the first three innings but four pitchers combined to toss six no-hit innings to give Minnesota the win in Toronto.

The Twins will try to pick up another win on Saturday afternoon when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Jose Berrios.