Reports: Carlos Correa signing with the New York Mets

Wait...what?

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

After being on the verge of signing for the San Francisco Giants for a little under a week, Carlos Correa is now reportedly shifting coasts and signing for the New York Mets.

The shortstop was due to be unveiled at a press conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, only for it to be postponed about three hours before, with the Associated Press reporting that there was an issue with his physical.

Then in the dead of night, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Correa has agreed a deal with the Mets, which has since been confirmed by ESPN.

Heyman says the deal is for 12 years and $315 million. He had been offered 13 years and $350 million by the Giants.

Both these offers are longer than the 10 years and $285 million offered by the Minnesota Twins, where Correa spent the past season.

Mets owner Steve Cohen confirmed the late-night move to Heyman, saying: "We need one more thing, and this is it. This was important … This puts us over the top."

The Post reports that Correa will play third base for the Mets, which already has another star shortstop in Francisco Lindor.

