Three pitchers the Twins should target in a trade

When Carlos Correa agreed to return to the Minnesota Twins, it was the jolt their offseason needed. Adding one of the best players in baseball should open the path to contending in a weak American League Central in 2023, but if the Twins want to contend for a pennant, there's still work to do.

The Twins starting rotation could use an extra arm and the bullpen could use one themselves. With the free agency pool dried up, the front office will likely turn to the trade market and there are several players they should keep an eye on.

Pablo López

López and the Twins have been connected since last July's trade deadline, when a report from the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Craig Mish said the Marlins were listening to offers for the right-hander. A deal never happened, but talks could be rekindled in the coming weeks.

López will turn 27 next March and is coming off a career year. He went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Most importantly, López threw a career-high 180 innings, which could add length to a staff that ranked 27th in innings pitched from their starters.

The catch is that López won't come cheap. A return for the right-hander could likely include Luis Arraez, who the Twins have been including in trade talks. López would also command a hefty raise as he is due for arbitration this winter.

The Marlins gave reigning National League Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara a five-year, $56 million extension this winter. With Jesús Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Minnesota native Max Meyer appearing to be part of their future, López could be expendable.

Chris Flexen

Flexen was a bust with the New York Mets, going 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in three seasons but he's rebounded nicely, going 22-15 with a 3.66 ERA in two seasons with the Mariners.

The problem is that the Mariners are loaded with talented arms. Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo are anchors at the top of the rotation and Logan Gilbert and George Kirby appear to be locks heading into 2023.

Flexen could beat out Marco Gonzalez for the fifth and final spot in the rotation but he failed to do so last season and finished the year as a reliever.

The Mariners could decide to cash in on Flexen's value to upgrade their outfield. Teoscar Hernández was a solid acquisition but the Mariners might be looking to upgrade on Jarred Kelenic, who is hitting .168/.251/.589 in his first 500 major league at-bats.

Dustin May

CBS Sports's Mike Axisa broke down Max Kepler's trade value last month and listed the Dodgers, Rangers and Yankees as top trade targets. While the Rangers have a loaded (and expensive) rotation, they don't have much depth behind it to offer in a trade. The Yankees also lack arms that could help right now, leaving the Dodgers as a best-case trade partner.

The starting five for the Dodgers looks good right now with Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Noah Syndergaard penciled in as starters. While May is listed as the fifth starter, he'll also have to stave off Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove.

A prospect who was ranked as high as eighth by Baseball Prospectus prior to the 2020 season, May came into the big leagues with plenty of hype but hasn't produced, going 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts last season.

The 25-year-old will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this spring but the Dodgers might decide to use him to fill a void in left field. Kepler would be an upgrade over James Outman and his expiring contract could clear funds for next offseason should they make a run at Shohei Ohtani.