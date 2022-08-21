Twins' Tyler Mahle lands on the injured list with shoulder issue

The good news the Twins got from Tyler Mahle's MRI results on Thursday has turned into not-as-good news as the right-handed starting pitcher has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

Mahle's fastball velocity averaged 89.2 mph against the Royals on Wednesday, well below his season average of 93.4 mph. He was pulled from the game in the middle of an at-bat in the third inning.

The official diagnosis is now being called right shoulder inflammation. His placement on the injured list is retroactive to Aug. 18, so he's eligible to return Sept. 3. But that means the Twins will need to find someone to start in his place for 2-3 starts, depending on when he returns.

"He’s actually been doing as well as we could have hoped," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday. "I think this is just a wise and forward-looking move. He had the thought that he may be able to start, and miss one outing and not have to go on the IL, but for an assortment of reasons ... I think what’s going to set us up for success and set him up to lead us on the mound in a lot of ways, is to get back closer to full strength."

Devin Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Mahle's roster spot.