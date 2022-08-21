Skip to main content
Twins' Tyler Mahle lands on the injured list with shoulder issue

Twins' Tyler Mahle lands on the injured list with shoulder issue

The Twins are playing it safe with their prized trade deadline acquisition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins are playing it safe with their prized trade deadline acquisition.

The good news the Twins got from Tyler Mahle's MRI results on Thursday has turned into not-as-good news as the right-handed starting pitcher has been placed on the 15-day injured list. 

Mahle's fastball velocity averaged 89.2 mph against the Royals on Wednesday, well below his season average of 93.4 mph. He was pulled from the game in the middle of an at-bat in the third inning. 

The official diagnosis is now being called right shoulder inflammation. His placement on the injured list is retroactive to Aug. 18, so he's eligible to return Sept. 3. But that means the Twins will need to find someone to start in his place for 2-3 starts, depending on when he returns. 

"He’s actually been doing as well as we could have hoped," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday. "I think this is just a wise and forward-looking move. He had the thought that he may be able to start, and miss one outing and not have to go on the IL, but for an assortment of reasons ... I think what’s going to set us up for success and set him up to lead us on the mound in a lot of ways, is to get back closer to full strength."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Devin Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Mahle's roster spot. 

Related Articles

USATSI_18882894_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins' Tyler Mahle lands on the injured list with shoulder issue

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18870538_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

27 Vikings won't play in preseason game against 49ers

By Joe Nelson
Jefferson (1)
MN Vikings

Will Justin Jefferson be considered the best receiver in football soon?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_18894944
MN Twins

Arraez, Miranda go back-to-back to lift Twins over Rangers

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_4278548_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Former NBA star Ricky Davis is the new head coach at Minneapolis North

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18681272_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Friday's Twins-Rangers game is only available on Apple TV+

By Joe Nelson
Wild fans
MN Wild

Russo teases major new hire to Athletic’s Wild coverage team

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18882894_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins catch a break with good news on Tyler Mahle

By Joe Nelson