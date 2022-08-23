Skip to main content
Watch: Twins turn 2nd triple play of the season vs. Rangers

A liner to Jose Miranda got Sonny Gray out of a jam in the fourth inning.
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins turned their second triple play of the season on Monday night as a liner to Jose Miranda helped get Sonny Gray out of a jam in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers.

The inning began when Gray allowed a single to Marcus Semien and walked Corey Seager. With two men on, Nathaniel Lowe hit a line drive to Miranda who made a leaping catch for the first out.

Miranda beat Seager back to the bag for second out before throwing Carlos Correa to second base to complete the triple play.

The Twins' other triple play came on July 4 when a catch by Byron Buxton turned into the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against the Chicago White Sox.

