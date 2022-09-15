Will Twins go with rookies or veterans in critical Cleveland series?

The Twins' playoff hopes ultimately hinge on their five-game series Friday-Monday at Cleveland, and they're entering the series with very little stability in the starting pitching rotation.

Nothing official has been announced by the Twins, but with Dylan Bundy facing the Royals Thursday and Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray scheduled to pitch Sunday and Monday, respectively, there are three openings to begin the series.

Tyler Mahle? No, he's on the injured list. Chris Archer? Injured.

That leaves Minnesota with Josh Winder, Bailey Ober, Louie Varland, Devin Smeltzer, Aaron Sanchez and Cole Sands as realistic starting pitching options for Friday and Saturday's doubleheader.

Sands replaced Archer when Archer got hurt Sept. 10 against Cleveland and he gave up three runs on two hits and five walks in just 3.1 innings. There are better options.

Smeltzer has experience but he's been bludgeoned in back-to-back appearances at Triple-A St. Paul, allowing eight earned runs in just four innings. But he was good in back-to-back late-June starts against the Guardians when pitched a combined 12 innings and allowed just one run on seven hits.

Sanchez last pitched Sept. 9, going 3.1 innings in relief against Cleveland. He allowed just one hit.

Then there are the three rookies: Winder, Ober and Varland.

Winder allowed a pair of solo homers in four innings against Cleveland on Sunday, marking his first MLB start since going on the injured list in mid-July. The Twins have spoken highly of him and if he's healthy he has the ability to keep the Guardians in check.

Ober was outstanding Sunday for the Saints, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out six. The right-hander started the season in Minnesota's rotation before a pelvic tendon injury kept him sidelined for three months. His last big-league start was June 1.

Varland hasn't pitched since wowing at Yankee Stadium Sept. 7. The hard-throwing righty from the Twin Cities struck out seven Yankees and gave up just three hits in 5.1 innings in his MLB debut.

The Twins have options. It's just a matter of if they go with three rookies, two rookies and either Smeltzer or Sanchez, or one rookie with both Smeltzer and Sanchez.

