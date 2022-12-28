Skip to main content

Aaron Rodgers dealing with knee injury ahead of Vikings game

Rodgers did not practice Wednesday.
It was a surprise when Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday and then showed up on the injury report with right thumb and knee issues. 

The thumb has been an injury Rodgers has been dealing with for weeks, but he apparently suffered a bit of a knee injury on Sunday against the Dolphins. 

Rodgers grabbed his left knee after taking a hit in the second quarter. But he stayed in the game and played every snap in Green Bay's 26-20 win in Miami, completing 24-of-38 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and an interception. 

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports that the knee injury won't impact Rodgers' status for Sunday's 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Vikings. But this is obviously a situation worth monitoring the rest of the week. 

