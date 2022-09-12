Aaron Rodgers to Justin Jefferson: 'Best player in the game today'

The National Football League's cameras captured a special moment after the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as wide receiver Justin Jefferson received high praise from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"Best player in the game today," Rodgers said, embracing Jefferson after he torched the Packers with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

But herein lies the issue: Was Rodgers saying Jefferson was the best player in that very specific game between the Vikings and Packers, or did he mean Jefferson is the best player in the NFL right now?

There's no doubt that Jefferson was the best player in the game, racking up 154 of his 184 yards in the first half, which set the franchise record for yards in a half. His 184 yards is a career high and he also made his 200th career reception, becoming the fourth fastest in NFL history to reach that number.

It took him just 34 games to get 200 catches. Jarvis Landry did it in 33 games, Michael Thomas accomplished the feat in 32 and it took Odell Beckham Jr. just 30.

The debate about who is the best player in the NFL probably starts with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and QBs like Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, among others.

Jefferson is definitely in the best wide receiver conversation with the likes of Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Ja'Marr Chase.

But if he keeps putting up numbers all season like he did Sunday? The "best in the NFL" discussion will have a new name to consider.

Related: Vikings smother Packers as Justin Jefferson runs wild

Related: 5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Packers