Attorney says Oli Udoh 'committed no crime whatsoever'

An attorney representing Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh says Udoh never followed a woman into the bathroom at a Miami nightclub and shouldn't have been arrested last weekend.

"Oli never followed a woman into the restroom and never prevented a woman from going anywhere – and I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100% false, said Brian Bieber, attorney and shareholder of Miami law firm GrayRobinson, P.A., in a statement to Bring Me The Sports.

"In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false."

Udoh was at Club E11even when he was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday, with a police report saying an off-duty officer "observed the side door to the club swing open and multiple security guards attempting to restrain" Udoh, who was allegedly "aggressive."

The police report accuses Udoh of "actively and physically resisting officers and all verbal commands that were given to him," and an on-duty club security officer claimed Udoh was talking to a woman who was in line to use the bathroom when he "attempted to make entry" into the restroom and then refused to leave, at which point security escorted him outside where he was arrested and taken to the Miami-Dade County jail.

"Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case – one in which he never should have been arrested," Bieber concluded.

Udoh is facing charges for resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct.

The Vikings have not commented on the issue other than to say they were "gathering information."

