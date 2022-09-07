Skip to main content
Irv Smith Jr. not listed on Vikings' initial injury report

Irv Smith Jr. not listed on Vikings' initial injury report

It appears the Vikings' tight end will be ready to go against the Packers.

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

It appears the Vikings' tight end will be ready to go against the Packers.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. wasn't listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, clearing the path for him to play in Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith's status for Week 1 was up in the air after he broke his thumb in the Vikings' first padded training camp practice on Aug. 2. The team initially provided a timetable that would have him ready for Sunday's opener and Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that he was "as confident as ever" that Smith would play against the Packers. 

Smith doubled down later on Monday, telling the Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson that he would play in the opener.

The news represents a relatively clean injury report for the Vikings as defensive end Jonathan Bullard was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a bicep injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's a stark contrast to the Packers' injury report, which saw receiver Allen Lazard sit out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. Green Bay is also reeling along the offensive line as David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) were both listed as limited participants.

Safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were also listed as limited participants for the Packers, who will visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

Related Articles

Irv Smith Jr.
MN Vikings

Irv Smith Jr. not listed on Vikings' initial injury report

By Chris Schad
Za'Darius Smith
MN Vikings

Report: Smith wants revenge after being 'treated bad' by Packers

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18961476
MN United

Soccer team owned by Wilfs accused of spying on opponents before title game

By Jonathan Harrison
Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 11.22.05 AM
MN Vikings

Another national pundit picks Kirk Cousins to win MVP

By Joe Nelson
2021_1207_Practices_0011
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson is enjoying the ride -- and the grind

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Michael Irvin picks Kirk Cousins to win NFL MVP

By Joe Nelson
Ndamukong Suh
MN Vikings

Report: Ndamukong Suh's camp has reached out to Vikings

By Joe Nelson
Yankee Stadium
MN Twins

Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

By Joe Nelson