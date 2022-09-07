Irv Smith Jr. not listed on Vikings' initial injury report

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. wasn't listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, clearing the path for him to play in Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith's status for Week 1 was up in the air after he broke his thumb in the Vikings' first padded training camp practice on Aug. 2. The team initially provided a timetable that would have him ready for Sunday's opener and Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that he was "as confident as ever" that Smith would play against the Packers.

Smith doubled down later on Monday, telling the Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson that he would play in the opener.

The news represents a relatively clean injury report for the Vikings as defensive end Jonathan Bullard was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a bicep injury.

It's a stark contrast to the Packers' injury report, which saw receiver Allen Lazard sit out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. Green Bay is also reeling along the offensive line as David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) were both listed as limited participants.

Safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were also listed as limited participants for the Packers, who will visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday afternoon.