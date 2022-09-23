Vikings reveal who blew the coverage on long Eagles touchdown

Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell revealed Thursday that the blown coverage that allowed Quez Watkins to score on a 53-yard pass from Jalen Hurts Monday night was not safety Cam Bynum's fault.

It was cornerback Cam Dantzler's fault.

"He misread what was in front of him," Donatell said. "The correction has been made. We trust him, and we know he'll do fine."

The play give Philly a 14-0 lead en route a 24-7 victory over the Vikings. Every replay on the planet made it look like Bynum was at fault as he was behind Dantzler in the coverage and both he and Dantzler drew up to cover tight end Zach Ertz, who ran an out route to the left sideline.

As soon as Bynum drew forward, Watkins blew by him and Hurts hit him for a wide open touchdown. You can see it very clearly in the sideline view from the All-22 film.

What's more is that had Watkins been appropriately covered, Hurts still had DeVonte Smith wide open over the middle of the field with no defender within ten yards of him. One way or another, Hurts was going to kill the Vikings on that play, or so it seems.

Donatell also defended his defensive approach to the Eagles. When asked about Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman saying the Vikings were playing too much of a "shell" coverage, Donatell offered this explanation:

"First of all, a lot of guys have opinions. If I listened to every one," he said. "It really wasn't a total shell or not. That's just kind of an overused deal. We had plenty [in coverage] to account for everybody. We just didn't play our assignments right. So I wouldn't read too much into that."

