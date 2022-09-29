Skip to main content
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas miss Saints practice again Thursday

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas miss Saints practice again Thursday

What's going on with the Saints?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

What's going on with the Saints?

For the second consecutive day in London, the Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas were not seen at the beginning of practice open to the media on Thursday. That raises significant questions about whether either player will play Sunday against the Vikings. 

Winston (back) missed Wednesday's practice and head coach Dennis Allen said he thought Winston would be able to practice Thursday. Instead, it was Andy Dalton taking first team reps at QB and Taysom Hill working as the backup. 

Thomas (foot) would be a significant loss to the Saints' offense. He leads the NFL with eight contested catches and already has three touchdowns despite seeing rookie Chris Olave be targeted by Winston far more through three games. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Thomas is actually dealing with a toe injury that "doesn't appear" to be serious. 

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) all returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Vikings, running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee), fullback C.J. Ham (foot) and cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr. (quad) did not practice Wednesday. 

An updated injury report should come Thursday before the team travels to London. 

Related: Justin Jefferson faces another lockdown corner in London

Related: How to watch the early kickoff in London between Vikings, Saints

Related Articles

Jameis Winston
MN Vikings

Winston, Thomas miss Saints practice again Thursday

By Joe Nelson
P.J. Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers top 10 in ESPN's College Football Playoff odds

By Chris Schad
Matt Wallner
MN Twins

Wallner's 3 RBI lead Twins over White Sox

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19108539
MN Gophers

Hype for Gophers as College Football Playoff contender

By Jonathan Harrison
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'feeling better and better'

By Joe Nelson
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes
MN Vikings

Minneapolis confirms 'initial discussions' of hosting Bucs vs Chiefs

By Joe Nelson
NFL London
MN Vikings

How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London

By Joe Nelson
lto9s8gbgauftemujoss
MN Vikings

Jefferson faces another lockdown corner in London

By Jonathan Harrison