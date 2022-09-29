Winston, Thomas miss Saints practice again Thursday

For the second consecutive day in London, the Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas were not seen at the beginning of practice open to the media on Thursday. That raises significant questions about whether either player will play Sunday against the Vikings.

Winston (back) missed Wednesday's practice and head coach Dennis Allen said he thought Winston would be able to practice Thursday. Instead, it was Andy Dalton taking first team reps at QB and Taysom Hill working as the backup.

Thomas (foot) would be a significant loss to the Saints' offense. He leads the NFL with eight contested catches and already has three touchdowns despite seeing rookie Chris Olave be targeted by Winston far more through three games. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Thomas is actually dealing with a toe injury that "doesn't appear" to be serious.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) all returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

For the Vikings, running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee), fullback C.J. Ham (foot) and cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr. (quad) did not practice Wednesday.

An updated injury report should come Thursday before the team travels to London.

