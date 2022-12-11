O'Connell hints that Vikings need to make defensive changes

The Vikings have been gouged for more than 2,300 yards the last five weeks.

The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 2,303 yards over the past five games, including 464 in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday – the fifth consecutive game allowing 400+ yards to the opposition.

Time for changes? It certainly sounds like it.

"It's a combination of some things but I think we gotta take a look at what we can do to potentially help our guys be in position to make more plays. Be a little bit more aggressive possibly, but ultimately I think we gotta generate some more rush and then just try to limit explosives," said head coach Kevin O'Connell after Sunday's loss dropped the Vikings to 10-3.

"What that looks like, I think it's a variety of things. But I think if we're doing our jobs effectively we have to take a look at it to improve our football team."

The pass rush has been next to non-existent during the brutal stretch, which the Vikings have gone 3-2 after starting the season 7-1.

Minnesota was 15th in the NFL with 31 sacks entering Sunday's game and they ended the game still at 31 sacks. They had two sacks against Buffalo, none against Dallas, three against New England, one against the Jets and none versus Detroit. That's six sacks in the last five games, and two of them were very late against the Patriots after Mac Jones sat in a clean pocket and shredded the Vikings for 382 yards.

The Vikings had 25 sacks in their first eight games, so the drop off has been stark.

Danielle Hunter has two sacks in the last five games and Za'Darius Smith has gone four games in a row without a sack. In fairness to Smith, his drop in production follows a knee ailment that saw his name on the injury report multiple times.

Smith was a defensive player of the year candidate after racking up three sacks in Minnesota's win over Arizona Oct. 30. At that point, he had 37 pressures and 8.5 sacks. He has one sack in six games since, though entering this week he led the NFL with 64 pressures.

Has the issue been about the scheme – bend but don't break – or more about playing a rash of good teams? Failing to get pressure on Josh Allen and Dak Prescott is excusable, but letting Mac Jones, Mike White and Jared Goff sit comfortably in the pocket is an issue.

Fans won't have to wait long to see if changes are made. The Vikings host the Colts Saturday at noon.

