Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains

Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
Kirk Cousins is not cool. Scratch that. Kirk Cousins was not cool. 

That narrative is evolving after multiple videos of Cousins wearing blinged-out chains have surfaced on the internet. Two weeks ago Cousins went viral for wearing left tackle Christian Darrisaw's chain. 

Now after Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami to get the Vikings to 5-1, Cousins was caught on video wearing multiple diamond chains. 

"Flyest QB in the league," wrote Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who posted the video of Cousins on Instagram. 

Here's another angle showing Za'Darius Smith and other Vikings reacting to Kirk Cool. 

After Minnesota's Week 1 over the Packers, Cousins was mocked for wearing a plaid shirt, which he's since confirmed is from Patagonia, not Kohl's. 

"I would agree, anything that I do is no longer cool," Cousins said last week. "When I wear the plaid button down to Week 1, it looks like I got if from Kohl's. But if Justin Jefferson wears that same plaid button down to next week's press conference, everybody in Minnesota is buying a plaid button down. I'm fully aware of that."

