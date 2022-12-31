New Year's resolutions for Minnesota sports teams

The new year is finally upon us and while many of us will be stuck in the gym for the next two weeks, Minnesota sports teams have a lot to aim for in 2023.

There are lessons to be learned from this past year, but the new year brings an opportunity to turn over a new leaf. Here, we'll look at some of the things that should happen and what it could mean for 2023.

Vikings: Get to the Super Bowl

The Vikings' 12-3 season has come out of nowhere and even national analysts don't know what to make of the NFC North champions. While Kevin O'Connell's first season has gone better than expected, it could even be better if the Vikings reach the Super Bowl.

The NFC is loaded with contenders as the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles all have better odds to reach the Super Bowl, but each team has its flaws from an unproven rookie (Brock Purdy) to a banged-up quarterback (Jalen Hurts) and an inconsistent track record (Cowboys).

If the Vikings can clinch the second seed, they'll get two games at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they went 8-1 this season. That should pave a path to the NFC Championship, where a roll of the dice could have Minnesota in the big game for the first time since 1976.

Timberwolves: Find last year's attitude

Remember how much fun the Timberwolves were a year ago? After years of being the NBA's doormat, the Wolves fought back and stepped up to some of the biggest powerhouses in the league on the way to the playoffs.

This year has been a different story. The Wolves mortgaged their future for Rudy Gobert and the trade has been an absolute disaster. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are becoming so paranoid of the refs, they might start playing in tin foil hats and Chris Finch looks like an embattled AAU coach on the sidelines.

If the Timberwolves look back to a year ago, things were just as uncomfortable. Minnesota was 16-19 and looking like a team that would miss the playoffs. They became one of the league's most dangerous teams in the final months, compiling a 31-17 record and defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.

The Wolves need to find their old attitude to make a similar run this season. A reunion with Patrick Beverley could help the cause, but they'll need to find themselves in the new year.

Wild: Win a playoff series

It took a while for the WIld to get going this season, but they look like. a team that could be on its way to the playoffs. While getting there hasn't been a problem – the Wild have been a playoff team in eight of the past 10 seasons – winning a playoff series has been a different story.

The Wild are currently third in the Central Division with 42 points and have won 11 of their past 15 games. Traditional division powers Colorado and St. Louis are having down years and could open the door for Minnesota to make a playoff run.

With a commitment to defense, the Wild rank eighth in goals allowed (100) and could ride a hot tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson to their first playoff series win since 2015.

Twins: Stay healthy

We could say their resolution should be finding a true ace or snapping the longest playoff losing streak in the history of North American sports, but that might be as realistic as those declaring they're going to look like The Rock at the end of 2023.

Instead, a return to health may be the most manageable resolution for the Twins next season. Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis headlined a list of injuries last year and with several players ready to return to the field, there's a chance the Twins could compete in a weak American League Central.

Lynx: Return to the playoffs

The Lynx snapped a streak of 11 straight playoff appearances last season, but there's plenty of optimism they can return in 2023.

Napheesa Collier will return to the court after missing most of last season after having her first child and a core that features Aerial Powers, Kayla McBride and Moriah Jefferson should get deeper with the second overall pick in the draft.

If the Lynx come down with a talent like Stanford's Haley Jones, a return to the postseason should be in the cards.

Related: 10 things Minnesota sports fans should be excited for in 2023