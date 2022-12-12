NFC playoff race: Vikings now have to worry about 49ers

The 49ers have not fallen off a cliff after Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers might be dangerous after all – and that's bad news for the Vikings.

When Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot eight days ago it signaled the potential downfall of the 'Niners, but Purdy and a stout San Francisco defense overcame that and an injury to Deebo Samuel, barreling through the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Sunday. The 49ers are now 9-4, just one game behind the 10-3 Vikings.

With four weeks remaining, it's all but a lock that Minnesota winds up with the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia is two up and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker so the No. 1 seed is likely out of reach. But who has the edge in the race for the second seed?

The Vikings host the Colts and Giants the next two Saturdays and then close the season with road games in the elements at Chicago and Green Bay.

The 49ers play at Seattle Thursday night before going home-road-home against the Commanders, Raiders and Cardinals.

Based on remaining strength of remaining, the Vikings have the third-easiest stretch run in the NFL and the 49ers have the 11th easiest. Advantage: Vikings.

The Vikings getting the No. 2 seed is huge because it would guarantee a home game in the Wild Card round and then another home game in Divisional Round if they advance.

The No. 3 seed gets a home game in the Wild Card round but would only host in the Divisional Round if the No. 2 seed is knocked off by the No. 7 seed.

If the playoffs started today, these would be the matchups:

#1 Eagles (12-1) first-round bye

#2 Vikings (10-3) vs. #7 Giants (7-5-1)

#3 49ers (9-4) vs. #6 Commanders (7-5-1)

#4 Buccaneers (6-7) vs. #5 Cowboys (10-3)

A lot can still change over the final four weeks of the regular season but it appears the top three seeds will go to the Eagles, Vikings and 49ers. It's just a matter of whether the Vikings or 49ers are the No. 2 seed.

