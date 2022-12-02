Peterson digs deeper into Murray's 'alarming' mannerisms

"I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said.

One day after after saying "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray," Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson dug deeper into his criticism of his former Arizona teammate.

"First of all, I don't have any beef with Kyler Murray," Peterson said Thursday. "What I meant by my comment was when you're a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you're having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates?

"That's what I meant about Kyler. He's caring about himself because he's not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, you come off to the sideline, you dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don't have any energy, no fire that we can win this game, how can we? That's what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn't mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that I think can help him be a better football player in the long run.

After Murray caught wind of Peterson's initial remark, he tweeted at the future Hall of Fame cornerback whom he was teammates with in Arizona for two seasons (2019, 2020) before Peterson joined the Vikings.

"This isn’t true…you on some weird s*** [Patrick Peterson] you got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…"

"I did reach out," Peterson said. "I texted him and he didn't reply to the text."

Peterson then said Murray's on-field attitude is "alarming."

"Those mannerisms are alarming. I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said. "It's no secret. Everybody sees it. You see it every time they're on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting, cursing out the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn't say it, he did."

