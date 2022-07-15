Report: Kyle Rudolph's return to Vikings 'not off the table'

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a reunion between the Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph is "not off the table" as training camp draws near.

Fowler reports that multiple teams are interested in Rudolph ahead of camp and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also involved.

Signing Rudolph would be a homecoming for the 32-year-old as he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings before being released prior to last season. He ranks sixth in franchise history with 453 receptions and 48 touchdowns and 10th with 4,488 receiving yards, and retains strong ties to Minnesota.

However, adding Rudolph would be more than just a nostalgia act. Irv Smith Jr. is expected to be the starter at tight end but missed the entire 2021 season with a torn meniscus. With Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson combining for 10 career receptions, bringing Rudolph back would add some much-needed depth.

The Vikings currently have $10.9 million in cap space according to OverTheCap.com and adding Rudolph likely wouldn't break the bank. Minnesota is also waiting on a decision from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, so the weeks leading up to camp should be interesting for Viking fans.