Reports: Tua Tagovailoa likely out, Dolphins optimistic about Tyreek Hill

© Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol but remains "highly unlikely" to play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Minnesota Vikings. 

The update comes from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who reported Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw for the first time since suffering a concussion Sept. 29 against the Bengals. It was his second concussion in five days. 

If Tagovailoa is out, Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson will start against Minnesota. Bridgewater was forced out of last week's game after taking a big hit on the first play of the game against the Jets. An in-stadium spotter thought Bridgewater stumbled, so he was forced to leave the game. 

Bridgewater is in the concussion protocol and can't practice until Thursday, but only if he clears the protocol. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there is no timetable for Bridgewater or Tagovailoa's return. 

Meanwhile, wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears in line to play against the Vikings. He suffered a foot injury agains the Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Hill's 38 receptions and 524 yards rank fourth and third, respectively, in the NFL through five weeks. His opponent this week, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, is second in receptions (40) and yards (527). 

Power Rankings Template Social (1)

