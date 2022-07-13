Do the Vikings have a battle for WR3?

The biggest winner of 2021 Minnesota Vikings training camp was KJ Osborn, who not only earned a spot alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen but also gave the Vikings confidence that they would have a legitimate option beyond their two stars for the first time in the Kirk Cousins era.

Osborn instantly proved his camp performance to be predictive of his 2021 regular season, catching 12 passes for 167 yards in the first two weeks and finishing the year with 50 receptions, 655 yards and seven touchdowns.

In a new system that favors the No. 3 receiver, will the Vikings rely heavily on Osborn or will he hear footsteps during training camp?

He may have more competition than you might expect. Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Albert Wilson will also be vying for first-team reps.

In 2019, Johnson pushed his way to the front of a crowded receiver competition and won the WR3 job over Laquon Treadwell, Jordan Taylor, Dillon Mitchell and several other UDFAs. He was called upon when Adam Thielen got hurt against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and filled in admirably with four receptions including a touchdown catch in a win.

Overall Johnson’s stint in Thielen’s absence was not super productive but he flashed enough to convince the Vikings that they had a quality NFL receiver heading into 2020. In a shortened training camp, Johnson won the WR2 job, opening the first two games of the season as a starting outside receiver. But the Vikings’ offense sputtered against Green Bay and Indianapolis and Gary Kubiak elected to give Justin Jefferson the nod in Week 3. The rest is history with Jefferson and Johnson got left behind.

However, he did step up in a game later on in 2020 in which Thielen was out, grabbing seven passes for 74 yards in a win.

He only saw the field enough for one more reception in 2020 and entered 2021 on the bubble. Before camp could hit its stride, Johnson tore his ACL and watched from the sidelines as Osborn thrived in the role that once seemed earmarked for him.

“I remember thinking in Year 3 he was going to take a big step and really show up,” Kirk Cousins said. “I’ve always had a high opinion of him and I do think in Year 4 here I expect him to have a very productive year and provide a great deal of depth for us. I’m excited about him.”

Osborn sat during minicamp due to a non-serious injury and Johnson stepped into his role. While he won’t open camp as the favorite to overtake Osborn, who proved to be a downfield threat and underneath playmaker, Johnson does have a chance to use his best weapon to get ahead in camp: His smarts. All the receivers are going to be asked to master a new offense and his ability to grasp it quicker could give him a chance to impress the new coaching staff.

Where Johnson will be chasing from behind is in his physical ability to be a deep-threat receiver. That’s where Ihmir Smith-Marsette has a chance to be this year’s KJ Osborn. Last year during training camp, the Iowa standout receiver made some impressive catches downfield but didn’t have the belief of the coaching staff to work into a regular role. Toward the end of the season he mixed in briefly when Thielen was out and had a huge end to his season with 103 yards on three catches against the Bears in Week 18.

Smith-Marsette, to no fault of his own, was not able to help his case during OTAs and minicamp. He suffered a “lower leg” injury and did not participate.

The best-case scenario for Smith-Marsette may be that he makes an argument to the coaching staff for some type of situational role, rather than having a chance to be WR3. The new offensive scheme utilizing three receivers more often opens the door for other players to fit in based on their skills, whereas in the past anything beyond WR3 might as well not dress.

One thing that’s similar to past Vikings camps is that we have a journeyman veteran to discuss in the receiving corps. Whether it was Kendall Wright, Tavarres King, Jordan Taylor or Tajae Sharpe, it hasn’t been a particularly effective model. This time around, the Vikings are bringing in Albert Wilson.

During the first part of Wilson’s career, he was responsible for a lot of big plays. He averaged more than 12 yards per reception in four of five seasons and had at least one catch of 40-plus yards each year. But in recent years he’s been much more of an underneath receiver, failing to cross nine yards per catch threshold.

If the 30-year-old is going to fit in, he’ll need to prove that the team has a need for a quick-game specialist whose best usage is likely out of the slot (he played 79% of snaps in the slot in 2019). Wilson ranked 15th in the NFL in yards after catch last season and was No. 1 in 2018.

The YAC game should be expected to increase in the Kevin O’Connell offense but it may not be massively different in underneath throwing. Matthew Stafford only threw 3% more passes under 10 yards than Cousins did in 2021 and there was only a tiny edge to Stafford in yards per play on those throws (per PFF).

Wilson’s limitations and redundant skill set with an effective slot playmaker like Osborn might make it difficult for him to earn a spot. The biggest advantage he has over the other receivers battling for spots is experience. Wilson has 89 NFL games, compared to Osborn, Smith-Marsette and Johnson, who are each on their rookie deals. If Wilson masters his assignments and gains chemistry with Cousins during the early weeks of camp, he could make a run at a job.

It’s worth mentioning that WR3 is no small part. The competition for receivers behind Thielen and Jefferson is vital to taking the offense to the next level — it isn’t just about Next Man Up. First, the fact that they will be playing more three-receiver sets simply means that more players will be on the field, increasing the value of those players. Also PFF found in a study of receiving depth that in big games third receivers can have as much impact on the outcome as WR2. The Vikings can’t afford to have opponents, especially those with good secondaries like the Packers, Saints and Dolphins, slow down their top two wideouts and leave Cousins looking for help.

If Osborn cruises to WR3 victory, which he very well may, he’ll need to carry over his performance from last season and then some. It isn’t just Jefferson that opponents will prepare for this year.

Of course, in the past we’ve seen some receivers come out of absolutely nowhere to star for the Vikings. This year’s crop is highlighted by…